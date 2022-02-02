flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

1 Pfennig 1819 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1819 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 1 Pfennig 1819 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter17,6 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1819
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1149 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1819 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

