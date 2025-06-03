flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC20,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Service
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-AltenburgCoin catalog of JosephCoins of Saxe-Altenburg in 1841All Saxe-Altenburg coinsSaxe-Altenburg silver coinsSaxe-Altenburg coins ThalerNumismatic auctions