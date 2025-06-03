Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC20,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- DenominationThaler
- Year1841
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
