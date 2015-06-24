Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
Neu Groschen 1842 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC64,800
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- DenominationNeu Groschen
- Year1842
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1696 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
