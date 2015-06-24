flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

Neu Groschen 1842 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse Neu Groschen 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC64,800

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • DenominationNeu Groschen
  • Year1842
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1696 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-AltenburgCoin catalog of JosephCoins of Saxe-Altenburg in 1842All Saxe-Altenburg coinsSaxe-Altenburg silver coinsSaxe-Altenburg coins Neu GroschenNumismatic auctions