Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC145,800
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- DenominationNeu Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3441 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
