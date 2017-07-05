flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC145,800

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • DenominationNeu Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3441 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

