Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
2 Thaler 1847 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC9,400
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1847
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2035 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.
