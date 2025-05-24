flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

2 Thaler 1847 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 2 Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC9,400

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1847
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2035 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Heritage - February 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 4, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
SellerWAG
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price

