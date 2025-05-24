flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

2 Thaler 1843 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 2 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,700

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1843
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34649 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 6, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
SellerGärtner
DateJune 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2017
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 26, 2008
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 4, 2002
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-AltenburgCoin catalog of JosephCoins of Saxe-Altenburg in 1843All Saxe-Altenburg coinsSaxe-Altenburg silver coinsSaxe-Altenburg coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions