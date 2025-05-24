Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
2 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC4,700
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1842
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1697 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
