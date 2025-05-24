flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

2 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 2 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,700

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1842
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1697 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Sedwick - November 19, 2020
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJuly 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-AltenburgCoin catalog of JosephCoins of Saxe-Altenburg in 1842All Saxe-Altenburg coinsSaxe-Altenburg silver coinsSaxe-Altenburg coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions