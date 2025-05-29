flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

2 Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 2 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC9,400

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 35601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - May 29, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 20, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 16, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMarch 16, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

