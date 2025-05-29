Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
2 Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC9,400
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1841
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 35601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
