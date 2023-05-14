flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

2 Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC231,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination2 Neu Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2727 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
778 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2004
SellerKünker
DateMarch 10, 2004
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

