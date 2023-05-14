Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
2 Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC231,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination2 Neu Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2727 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections