Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
1/6 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,520)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC60,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1842
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections