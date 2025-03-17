1/6 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) VF (7) No grade (2)