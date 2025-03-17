flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1/6 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,520)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1842
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Numimarket - March 17, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
SellerFelzmann
DateJanuary 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 25, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Cayón - October 6, 2005
SellerCayón
DateOctober 6, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2005
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2004
SellerKünker
DateMarch 10, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

