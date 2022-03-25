flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1/6 Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,520)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2452 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 13, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 15, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
SellerKünker
DateJune 17, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2007
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2004
SellerKünker
DateMarch 10, 2004
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
