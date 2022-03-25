1/6 Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2452 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (12) VF (1)