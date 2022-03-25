Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
1/6 Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,520)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC60,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1841
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2452 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Сondition
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
