Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,600

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year1842
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2868 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2004
SellerKünker
DateMarch 10, 2004
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

