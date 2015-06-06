Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC129,600
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination1/2 Neu Groschen
- Year1842
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2868 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
