2 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2142 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (2) No grade (8)