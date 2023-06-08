flag
2 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 2 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter21,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC150,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1841
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2142 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionUNC
Selling price

