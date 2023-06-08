Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
2 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3 - 3,4 g
- Diameter21,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC150,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1841
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2142 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
