Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1 Pfennig 1843 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1843 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 1 Pfennig 1843 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC88,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1843
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1843 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1698 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

