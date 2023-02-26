Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
1 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC220,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1841
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2283 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections