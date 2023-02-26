flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 1 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC220,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1841
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2283 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
