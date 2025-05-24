2 Thaler 1852 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Georg)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Georg struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

