2 Thaler 1852 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Georg)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC9,400
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodGeorg
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1852
- RulerGeorge (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (107)
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Georg struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
2587 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateOctober 29, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
