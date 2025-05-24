flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

2 Thaler 1852 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Georg)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, GeorgReverse 2 Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Georg

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC9,400

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodGeorg
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1852
  • RulerGeorge (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Georg struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
2587 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateOctober 29, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2020
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 13, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-AltenburgCoin catalog of GeorgCoins of Saxe-Altenburg in 1852All Saxe-Altenburg coinsSaxe-Altenburg silver coinsSaxe-Altenburg coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions