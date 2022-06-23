Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
2 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Georg)
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Georg struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5277 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
