Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

2 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Georg)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, GeorgReverse 2 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Georg

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter20,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodGeorg
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1852
  • RulerGeorge (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Georg struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5277 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
SellerFrühwald
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 27, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
SellerFrühwald
DateMay 18, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
SellerFrühwald
DateJune 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
SellerFrühwald
DateFebruary 19, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
SellerFrühwald
DateNovember 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Frühwald - July 31, 2016
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 31, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

