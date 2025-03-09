flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Georg)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, GeorgReverse 1 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Georg

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodGeorg
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1852
  • RulerGeorge (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Georg struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2149 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

