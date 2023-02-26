2 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2)