2 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3 - 3,4 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC28,500
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodErnst I
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1856
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
