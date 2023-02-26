flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

2 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst IReverse 2 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC28,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodErnst I
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1856
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 12, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

