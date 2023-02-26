flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst IReverse 1 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC301,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodErnst I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1863
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1704 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionMS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
SellerGrün
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-AltenburgCoin catalog of Ernst ICoins of Saxe-Altenburg in 1863All Saxe-Altenburg coinsSaxe-Altenburg copper coinsSaxe-Altenburg coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions