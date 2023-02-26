Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
1 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC301,500
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodErnst I
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1863
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1704 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
