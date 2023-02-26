1 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1704 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (3) AU (5) XF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)