Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1 Pfennig 1861 B (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1861 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst IReverse 1 Pfennig 1861 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC162,900

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodErnst I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1861
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1861 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1703 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1861 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
