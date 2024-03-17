1 Pfennig 1858 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place May 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (3) VF (3) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)