Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
1 Pfennig 1858 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place May 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections