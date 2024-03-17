flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1 Pfennig 1858 F (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1858 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst IReverse 1 Pfennig 1858 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,150

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodErnst I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place May 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 20, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionPF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1858 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-AltenburgCoin catalog of Ernst ICoins of Saxe-Altenburg in 1858All Saxe-Altenburg coinsSaxe-Altenburg copper coinsSaxe-Altenburg coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions