150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 6,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1991 "Ivan Veniaminov" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6953 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 180000 JPY
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date March 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
