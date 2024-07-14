Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 6,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1991 "Ivan Veniaminov" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6953 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 180000 JPY
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction MUNZE - March 17, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Heritage - July 4, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Ivan Veniaminov" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 150 Roubles 1991 "Ivan Veniaminov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

