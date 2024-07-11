Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1991 "Patriotic War of 1812" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6758 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 1, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
