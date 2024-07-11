Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1991 "Patriotic War of 1812" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6758 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 1, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ICE (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (15)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Schulman - October 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 150 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Patriotic War of 1812" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 150 Roubles 1991 "Patriotic War of 1812", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 150 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Sep 30, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Category
Year
Search