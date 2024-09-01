Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 6,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1990 "Ship St. Gabriel" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 28, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1272 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1029 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 150 Roubles 1990 "Ship St. Gabriel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1990 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 150 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search