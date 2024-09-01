Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship St. Gabriel" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 6,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1990
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1990 "Ship St. Gabriel" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 28, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (12)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (3)
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1272 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1029 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 150 Roubles 1990 "Ship St. Gabriel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search