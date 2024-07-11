Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1990
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1990 "Battle of Poltava" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1413 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
For the sale of 150 Roubles 1990 "Battle of Poltava", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
