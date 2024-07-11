150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1990 "Battle of Poltava" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1413 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

