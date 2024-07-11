Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1990 "Battle of Poltava" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1413 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (13)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Nomisma - October 18, 2017
Seller Nomisma
Date October 18, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 150 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Battle of Poltava" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 150 Roubles 1990 "Battle of Poltava", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1990 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 150 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search