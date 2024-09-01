Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1989 "Great Stand on the Ugra River" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3750 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.

Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1272 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
