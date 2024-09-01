Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
150 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Great Stand on the Ugra River" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1989
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1989 "Great Stand on the Ugra River" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3750 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Felzmann (5)
- Gärtner (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (19)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1272 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 150 Roubles 1989 "Great Stand on the Ugra River", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search