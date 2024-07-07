Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1988
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1988 "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5996A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 19, 2008.
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
