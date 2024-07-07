Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1988 "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5996A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 19, 2008.

Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
