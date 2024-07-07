150 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1988 "The Tale of Igor's Campaign" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5996A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 19, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (72) UNC (5) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (9) PF69 (13) DETAILS (0) ULTRA CAMEO (22) Service NGC (16) PCGS (7)

