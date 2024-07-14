150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (46) UNC (30) AU (8) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS69 (1) MS61 (2) PF70 (3) PF69 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (11)

