150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,820
- Mintage PROOF 12,870
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1980
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 140000 JPY
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
