Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,820
  • Mintage PROOF 12,870

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 140000 JPY
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction
Russia 150 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 150 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Ancient runners", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

