Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,728
- Mintage PROOF 17,078
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1979
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (174)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2426 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aste (4)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (18)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (12)
- Frühwald (7)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- HERVERA (8)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Holmasto (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- ICE (1)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Karamitsos (5)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (16)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisbalt (17)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
715 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 150 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search