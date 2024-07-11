Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,728
  • Mintage PROOF 17,078

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (174)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2426 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (4)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • BAC (18)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (12)
  • Frühwald (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (6)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Holmasto (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Karamitsos (5)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (16)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (17)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
715 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Aste - September 19, 2023
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 150 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Antique Chariots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1979 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 150 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search