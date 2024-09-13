Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient Wrestlers" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,578
- Mintage PROOF 18,978
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1979
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (162)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Ancient Wrestlers" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
