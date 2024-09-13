150 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Ancient Wrestlers" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Ancient Wrestlers" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (82) UNC (47) AU (9) XF (1) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS70 (2) MS67 (1) PF70 (5) PF69 (8) PF68 (1) PF66 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (17) Service NGC (19) GCN (2)

