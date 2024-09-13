Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 28,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,403
  • Mintage PROOF 19,853

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 150 Roubles
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (188)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,902. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.

Russia 150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia 150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2024
Russia 150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
Russia 150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" at auction Sima Srl - October 18, 2024
Russia 150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" at auction Sima Srl - October 18, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 18, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

