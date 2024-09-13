150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,902. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.

