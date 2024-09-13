Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
150 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure platinum (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 28,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,403
- Mintage PROOF 19,853
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 150 Roubles
- Year 1978
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (188)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 150 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower" with mark ЛМД. This platinum coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,902. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 150 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Discus Thrower", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
