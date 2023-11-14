Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 7,78 g
- Pure palladium (0,2499 oz) 7,7722 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4752 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 630 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
