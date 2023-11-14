Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 7,78 g
  • Pure palladium (0,2499 oz) 7,7722 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4752 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 630 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - September 11, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - February 15, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Dorotheum - November 16, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Russiancoin - October 25, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Münzenonline - October 21, 2016
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
