Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72437 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (7)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Taisei (1)
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1517 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1059 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - September 11, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition PF66 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Schulman - October 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Schulman - October 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
To auction
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

