25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72437 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (26) UNC (35) AU (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) MS69 (5) MS68 (1) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) PF70 (2) PF69 (5) PF68 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (18) PCGS (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (16)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (13)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (7)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (8)

Taisei (1)