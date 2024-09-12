Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72437 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (16)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (13)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (7)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (8)
- Taisei (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1517 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1059 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition PF66 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search