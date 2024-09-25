Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 6,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "New Archangel" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
948 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 8, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "New Archangel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

