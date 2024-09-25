Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "New Archangel" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "New Archangel" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (17)
- London Coins (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
948 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "New Archangel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search