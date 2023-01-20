Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2023.

Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4323 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 8, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

