25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Harbor of the Three Hierarchs" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4323 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
