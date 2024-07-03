Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Abolition of serfdom" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Abolition of serfdom" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Felzmann (7)
- Goldberg (4)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ICE (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (26)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1397 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1358 $
Price in auction currency 1251 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "Abolition of serfdom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search