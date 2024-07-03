25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Abolition of serfdom" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Abolition of serfdom" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (82) UNC (6) Condition (slab) SP68 (2) PF70 (3) PF69 (5) PF68 (2) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Felzmann (7)

Goldberg (4)

Grün (2)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

ICE (1)

Katz (7)

Künker (26)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Nihon (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (3)

UBS (1)