Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Abolition of serfdom" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Abolition of serfdom" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Abolition of serfdom" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Abolition of serfdom" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Abolition of serfdom" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1397 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Abolition of serfdom" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1358 $
Price in auction currency 1251 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Abolition of serfdom" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "Abolition of serfdom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

