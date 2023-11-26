Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,700

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1990 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98375 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place March 20, 2022.

Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1990 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

