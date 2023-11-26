25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1990 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98375 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place March 20, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (43) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS69 (17) MS68 (8) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) PF70 (2) PF69 (5) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (9) Service NGC (35) PCGS (7)

