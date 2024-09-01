Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1990 "Ship - St. Paul" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 8, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2043 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1990 "Ship - St. Paul", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1990 All Russian coins Russian palladium coins Russian coins 25 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search