25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Paul" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1990
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1990 "Ship - St. Paul" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (3)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2043 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1990 "Ship - St. Paul", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
