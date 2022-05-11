Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Ship - St. Peter" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1990
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1990 "Ship - St. Peter" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (11)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2218 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1856 $
Price in auction currency 8250 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
