Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1990
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1990 "Peter the Great" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1182 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1249 $
Price in auction currency 1151 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 21, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
