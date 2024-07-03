Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1990 "Peter the Great" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (11)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (6)
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1182 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Montenegro - June 1, 2024
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Montenegro - June 1, 2024
Seller Montenegro
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1249 $
Price in auction currency 1151 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 8, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition PF68
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - May 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 21, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Peter the Great" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1990 "Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1990 All Russian coins Russian palladium coins Russian coins 25 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Category
Year
Search