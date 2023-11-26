Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1989 "Ivan III" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,430. Bidding took place November 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (25)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 11000 NOK
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2292 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 8, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction SINCONA - May 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 21, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Frühwald - November 10, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date November 10, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition PF66 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1989 "Ivan III", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1989 All Russian coins Russian palladium coins Russian coins 25 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Category
Year
Search