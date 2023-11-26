Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "Ivan III" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure palladium (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1989
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1989 "Ivan III" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,430. Bidding took place November 12, 2019.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 11000 NOK
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2292 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 21, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date November 10, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition PF66 GENI
Selling price
