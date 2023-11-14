Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure palladium (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25336 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place October 30, 2022.
12
