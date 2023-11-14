Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure palladium (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25336 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place October 30, 2022.

Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
827 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rhenumis - September 11, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Raritan Stamps - June 12, 2020
Seller Raritan Stamps
Date June 12, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Frühwald - November 29, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition MS69 GENI
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition MS69 GENI
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - February 1, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
