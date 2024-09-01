Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" - Palladium Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Palladium (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure palladium (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1990 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3644 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 200,000. Bidding took place July 17, 2021.

Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
968 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction GINZA - November 23, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1990 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

