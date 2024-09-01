Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Russian ballet" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Palladium (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure palladium (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1990
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1990 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. This palladium coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3644 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 200,000. Bidding took place July 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Künker (6)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Taisei (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
968 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1990 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search