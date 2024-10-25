Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 999 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Gold 999 fineness
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 7,78 g
- Pure gold (0,2499 oz) 7,7722 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 50 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 999 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,520. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 1520 EUR
Seller RedSquare
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1138 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 50 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
