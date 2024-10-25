Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,64 g
  • Pure gold (0,25 oz) 7,776 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 50 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1991 "St. Isaac Cathedral" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (21)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Rare Coins - February 25, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction MUNZE - March 17, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Schulman - March 4, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Roubles 1991 "St. Isaac Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 437
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 50 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Nov 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Cambi Aste
Auction Nov 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Nov 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search