Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Roubles 1991 ММД "St. Isaac Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,64 g
- Pure gold (0,25 oz) 7,776 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 50 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1991 "St. Isaac Cathedral" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date March 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
