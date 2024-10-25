Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,64 g
  • Pure gold (0,25 oz) 7,776 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 50 Roubles
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1989 "Assumption Cathedral" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction MS67 - September 6, 2024
Seller MS67
Date September 6, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction MS67 - April 11, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction MS67 - December 7, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Roubles 1989 "Assumption Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

