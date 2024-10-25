50 Roubles 1989 ММД "Assumption Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1989 "Assumption Cathedral" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2024.

