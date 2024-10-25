Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,64 g
  • Pure gold (0,25 oz) 7,776 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 50 Roubles
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1920 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction V. GADOURY - June 6, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction MUNZE - March 17, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction GINZA - February 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

