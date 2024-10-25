Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,64 g
- Pure gold (0,25 oz) 7,776 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 50 Roubles
- Year 1988
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1920 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date March 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
