50 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1920 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (94) UNC (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) PF70 (1) PF69 (3) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

