Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 999 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Gold 999 fineness
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure gold (0,0999 oz) 3,1069 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 999 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search