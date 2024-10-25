25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 999 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 999 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)