Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 999 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Gold 999 fineness

Obverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" Gold 999 fineness - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" Gold 999 fineness - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,0999 oz) 3,1069 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 999 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 437
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 25 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Savoca Numismatik
Auction Oct 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Nov 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Nov 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search