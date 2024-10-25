Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 585 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Gold 585 fineness
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,585)
- Weight 5,32 g
- Pure gold (0,1001 oz) 3,1122 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 585 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 59,013. Bidding took place August 15, 2014.
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 60000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 30, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
