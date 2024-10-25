Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 585 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Gold 585 fineness

Obverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" Gold 585 fineness - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" Gold 585 fineness - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,585)
  • Weight 5,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,1001 oz) 3,1122 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 585 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 59,013. Bidding took place August 15, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 60000 JPY
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - June 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - January 30, 2019
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Goldberg - January 30, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date January 30, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - June 28, 2018
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - June 28, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet" at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 437
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 25 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Nov 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Auction Nov 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Nov 10, 2024
Category
Year
Search