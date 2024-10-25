25 Roubles 1991 ЛМД "Russian ballet". Gold 585 fineness (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1991 "Russian ballet" with mark ЛМД. Gold 585 fineness. This gold coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 59,013. Bidding took place August 15, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (18) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (4) MS68 (3) MS67 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)